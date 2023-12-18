Busy travel season expected at DTW - here's what to know

Get there early, don't leave things at home, and if you're carrying a firearm - lock them up and notify security you have one. Some of the most popular tips for traveling through the airport seem like the most obvious.

But if you're the director of federal security screening, you still need to say it.

"I always like to put this reminder out there: Firearms. We have detected 106 firearms year-to-date here at metro," said Reggie Stephens of the TSA at Detroit Metro Airport.

The airport security director said they are just two gun detections away from passing last year's record. And don't forget to leave the large liquids at home, unless they're medically cleared.

For anyone confused, the best person to seek out an answer is wearing a uniform.

"Our officers work very hard to provide instructions. So I think it’s also very important when you arrive at the security checkpoint, pay close attention to the officers' instructions as you begin the screening process."

It's going to be another busy couple of weeks for traveling. On Dec. 21, the TSA is expecting 2.5 million passengers to travel, including 45,000 people coming out of DTW. It'll be the same on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1, 2024.

To make things go smoother, having access to an ID is helpful. Arriving at the airport with plenty of time to spare will also go a long way. Stephens also recommends using a gift bag instead of wrapping them, just incase a secondary search is needed.