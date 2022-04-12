Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez breaks silence as he faces attempted murder charges

Former pro fighter Cain Velasquez broke his silence from jail on Tuesday as he faces attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting in late February.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for the alleged attempted murder of Harry Goularte, a 43-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old child related to Velasquez.

Velasquez, 39, a former UFC champion, posted a message on his Twitter account expressing gratitude for the immense amount of support he and his family have received.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," Velasquez said. "From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love."

The message was posted ahead of his appearance before a Santa Clara County judge

Velasquez did not go into detail about the case but said he hopes that the "true victims" can find the strength to come forward.

"Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me," he wrote.

Velasquez remains behind bars after a judge denied bail for the two-time UFC heavyweight champion, citing his "reckless" behavior.

Velasquez was hit with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying Goularte, who's accused of molesting a relative of Velasquez and Goularte's mother and stepfather.

He was arrested in San Jose on Feb. 28 after he chased a pickup carrying Goularte through busy streets, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during an 11-mile high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Velasquez fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving, in his arm and torso, prosecutors said.