Expand / Collapse search

Call to Action forum to talk key issues ahead of Nov. 5 elections

Published 
News
FOX 2 Detroit

FOX 2 - Believe it or not, the primary elections are two weeks from today.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. So if you haven't already, it's time to get familiar with the issues and get active in your community. 

Get active in your community with the Call to Action forum

Believe it or not the primary elections are two weeks from today.

Joining FOX 2 is Pastor Gregory Guice of Detroit Unity Temple Church and Heaster Wheeler, assistant Secretary of State for Michigan to talk about a "call to action" forum this thursday. 

The forum will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Detroit Unity Temple, 17505 2nd Ave. in Detroit. 