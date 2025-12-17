Judge: Line 5 ruled by federal law, Michigan can't block pipeline

The Brief A federal judge has ruled Michigan does not have the authority to block the construction of an oil pipeline under the Straits of the Mackinac. Pipelines are governed by federal law, which means it has authority to regulate the pipeline. Line 5 operator Enbridge has sought to encase the pipeline in a tunnel under the Great Lakes.



A federal judge has ruled Michigan cannot block construction of a controversial pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac.

Line 5 is a 645-mile oil pipeline that Canadian operator Enbridge has sought to build in the state. Its latest proposal, installing the pipeline within a tunnel at the bottom of the Great Lakes, has been blocked by Michigan for years.

On Wednesday, Judge Robert Jonker ruled that federal law preempts the move by the state, which means it overrules the order by the state.

"Pipeline safety generally, and protection of the Straits of Mackinac, are critical interests to be sure. But when it comes to Line 5, they are the responsibility of the United States and Michigan lacks the power to interfere," Jonker wrote.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.