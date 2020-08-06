Camp Strong for children with muscular dystrophy still delivers magical summer experience virtually

It is a camp described as magical for kids who battle muscular dystrophy. For one week every summer, children from all over the country visit Lexington, Michigan where they have outdoor adventures and bond.

But like so many other events, the pandemic forced volunteers to cancel Camp Strong, but they found a way to still give the campers an experience they won't forget.

Fifteen-year-old Autumn Persinger is from Garden City and battles muscular dystrophy. Every summer she looks forward to going to Camp Strong, a place where she feels accepted, loved and no different from any other child.

But COVID-19 has forced her camp experience to go virtual.

"It has been really different but it has been good to see their faces," she said. "You only see these people once a year."

Since May, volunteers have spent hundreds of hours creating a camp for dozens of kids ages 8 to 17 can enjoy from the comfort of their own home.

"It was very upsetting to us when we had to go virtual," said Karen McDonald, a volunteer. "(We were asking) how do we do this? We did not even know what it would look like. But through the efforts of all our volunteers and campers, we have been able to pull off some pretty beautiful activities."

A bag of supplies paid for by the volunteers and other donors, was sent to each camper with everything from paint and tie-dye kits to ice cream gift cards and camp T-shirt. Live Zooms have been set up each day with prize raffles, activities like making friendship bracelets, a dance party and even a magic show.

"On a scale of 1-10 I would give it a 14," said Torrance Johnson.

Torrance, a 14-year-old from Detroit known as the camp comedian, says he is enjoying the virtual camp even more than he thought he would. And he's not alone.

"Virtual camp has been nice because there has been things to do to keep you busy because you are at home still staying inside," he said. "Yesterday got on a call and made friendship bracelets."

"It means a lot to me met so many good friends there did so many things I never thought I could be doing," said Matthew.

And it means just as much to the volunteers, who refused to let the pandemic stop them from creating a magical camp experience filled with love and laughter.

Their only hope is that next year 'Camp Strong' will continue and they will all be together once again in Lexington, Michigan.

"This is the best thing I do, it is the most rewarding experience," said Ruth, a volunteer. "I am a teacher, I enjoy giving back, and this by far - is the most rewarding experience in my life."

"Just to know I am not the only one going through this," said another participant, Mason. "And everyone is going through the same things I have been going through."