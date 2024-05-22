Canton police look for SUV driver who caused elderly man's scooter crash

article

Canton police are seeking information about the driver who caused a scooter crash critically injuring an elderly man Sunday.

A 74-year-old man was injured riding his motorized scooter when a driver attempted to pass him in the southbound lane of Sheldon Road between Ford and Saltz roads at about 2:40 p.m.

The elderly Canton man lost control of his scooter, striking his head on the ground.

The male was transported by the Canton Fire Department to a local hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition. The Canton Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team was called in to investigate the crash.

Police investigators are attempting to piece together the events leading up to the accident, and are asking anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the man either before or during the incident, to please call 734-394-5400.

