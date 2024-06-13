"I was outraged': Video shows Ypsilanti principal grabbing, pulling 9-year-old

After FOX 2 aired a story on the now former Ypsilanti middle school coach accused of choking a 14-year-old student, another video surfaced from an elementary school in the same district.

A mother said this incident involved a principal putting hands on her young daughter, which was captured on video.

"I was outraged, and I felt really bad for my daughter," said Kissimmee Reeves, the mother of 9-year-old Kennedie Reeves.

Kissimmee said the cell phone video shows her daughter Kennedie being grabbed and pulled by the principal at Ypsilanti International Elementary School in Nov. 2023.

"I just remember getting dragged, and I didn’t know how to respond. So, I didn’t know what I would do," Kennedie said.

The video was captured by a father who was picking his own child at the principal’s office.

Kissimmee said the principal told her the father was "acting unruly," so she was trying to move the other students —including Kennedie— into another room.

"If you look at the video, she’s not doing anything wrong. She’s picking up her items, and she’s trying to move as fast as she can. I asked her, ‘What was the principal saying to you?’ and she said the principal told her, ‘You’re not moving fast enough,’ and that’s why she grabbed her," Kissimmee told FOX 2. "She said that the principal was angry at the man and was taking the anger out on her, and that’s not fair."

Kennedie is now going to therapy for to the incident and has since transferred schools, according to her mother.

"It’s frustrating because I keep hearing, ‘Well, maybe she’s doing this for her safety,’" Kissimmee said. "There could have been so many other ways she could have escorted her out of that office."

Kennedie Reeves, 9, of Ypsilanti.

The mother said she would like to see district leadership held more accountable by the Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education, and a safety plan put in place for students.

In a statement to FOX 2, Ypsilanti Community Schools Superintendent Alena Zachery-Ross said school staff are required to do safety training, and the administration took immediate, decisive action after the November incident.

"Following this incident, the school principal, who had an exemplary record, underwent extensive crisis prevention intervention training to ensure such an incident did not happen again," Zachery-Ross said, in part. "Ypsilanti community schools does not tolerate behavior that threatens the safety of our students. We are committed to fostering a culture of respect, safety, and compassion in our schools."

After the Ypsilanti middle school coach was accused of choking a teenager on camera, the coach was fired by the district and is now facing criminal charges.

As for Kennedie, her mother is still concerned because the principal will be at her daughter’s summer camp.

"She’s thriving at the new school. I just worry that if she runs into her or people from her old school, it’s going to re-trigger her, and that’s a concern from her therapist as well," Kissimmee said, adding that she is now looking for an attorney to take on this case.

So far, Kissimmee has not received any help, she said. The lawyers she has spoken with do not find the principal’s actions that bad. However, she will keep advocating for her child.

Ypsilanti Community Schools' full statement regarding the Nov. 2023 incident can be read below:

"The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority. We are committed to maintaining a secure and supportive environment for every child entrusted to our care. We took immediate and decisive action in response to this incident when it occurred at Ypsilanti International Elementary School in November. Following this incident, the school principal, who had an exemplary record, underwent extensive Crisis Prevention Intervention training to ensure such an incident did not happen again.

It is important to note that every employee in our district participates in annual Safe Schools Modules. This rigorous training program equips our staff with the skills necessary to manage conflicts and support our students with empathy and care.

We also ensured that the affected student received vital social work support and intervention from the district throughout the school year. Our dedicated team of professionals worked closely with the student and their family to provide the necessary resources and assistance for their well-being and recovery.

Ypsilanti Community Schools does not tolerate behavior that threatens the safety of our students. We are committed to fostering a culture of respect, safety, and compassion in our schools. Any incidents that compromise student safety will be addressed with the utmost seriousness and urgency."