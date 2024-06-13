Father of 8's family wants hit-and-run driver who killed him to come forward

The father of eight children was killed in a hit-and-run crash this past April. Two months later, his family continues to wait for justice.

Dewayne Arlee was fatally struck in the hit-and-run crash the night of April 13th, around 9:30 p.m. Arlee, 51, was riding a scooter at Fenkell and Santa Rosa on Detroit’s west side when a vehicle hit him.

"You left a man in the middle of the street like a dog and I ask that you turn yourself in and let us know what happened," said Al Tate, the victim's brother.

Investigators say the driver was a woman. In surveillance video, you can see her get out of the Dodge Caravan after the crash — along with another person.

The driver picks something up and they both get back in the car. Two days later, police recovered the car, but still have no suspects

"You know, an accident is an accident," Tate said. "No one is extremely mad at you if it was an accident. But running points the finger of guilt towards you."

Arlee’s family wants people to know who he was as a person.

"Dewayne he was a character, I mean he shined, he was shining in any crowd he was around he was the life of the party," Tate said.

"He had a lot of great things going on, he used to come chill every day with his family the people who he loved," said Cashmonae Arlee, his daughter. "He used to come every day and show that he loved you."

"He was the prince of our family, let’s put it like that," Tate said. "I've got six brothers, and he was my most beloved brother, my little brother."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

"I know the person is looking at the news every day, nervous as heck," Tate said. "But the more he or she doesn’t hear anything about it on the news - (they) think they got away with it -he or she, you know."

If you know anything about this fatal hit and run - please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.