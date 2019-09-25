Cantoro's recipe for peanut pesto pasta

September is National Pasta Month.

Chef Anthony Calabrese of Cantoro Italian Trattoria joined us on The Nine to share a farfelle pesto recipe with us, which you can get below.

Cantoro Italian Market Farfalle with Peanut Pesto

Break from the norm of traditional pesto - with peanuts!

1 & 1/2 pounds Farfalle (bowtie) pasta

1 pound fresh basil

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved.

1/4 cup fresh garlic, chopped or whole cloves

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 cup Parmigiano, grated

1 cup peanuts, chopped

3 cups extra virgin olive oil

Blend olive oil, pepper, salt, basil and peanuts into well in blender or food processor till smooth.

Cook off your farfalle as directed. Drain and put in large bowl. Add pesto and stir in until all pasta is covered. Mix in fresh mozzarella and halved grape tomatoes. Serve room temp, warm or cold!