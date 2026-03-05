The Brief Tonya Johnson, 41, of Detroit was charged with several crimes days after her daughter was killed by accidental gunfire. Johnson's five kids were in her vehicle when one child obtained an unsecured gun and fatally shot his sister in the head. She was given a $30,000 cash surety bond.



The mother of a 6-year-old killed by accidental gunfire after one of her children obtained the woman's firearm and shot another in the head made her first appearance in court on Thursday.

Tonya Johnson, 41, of Detroit was charged with safe storage violations, child abuse, and felony firearm after allegedly leaving a loaded weapon unattended and unsecured in her vehicle earlier this week.

Police say her five children were inside the vehicle at the time Johnson's 11-year-old son grabbed the weapon and fired it, striking another child in the head.

Big picture view:

Appearing by Zoom on Thursday afternoon, Johnson pleaded not guilty to more than nine counts after a deadly shooting on March 2 left her 6-year-old daughter dead.

The Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor called the incident a "tragedy that was avoidable."

"There is going to be life-long trauma that this young man is going to suffer as a result of shooting his sister," Aniela Bosca said, "knowing that he killed her, that the other children that were in the vehicle watching this happen and this was negligible."

She added that Johnson has a concealed pistol license and that she understands the rules about storing her firearm.

Tonya Johnson, 41, of Detroit in court.

Dig deeper:

Johnson wiped away tears during her arraignment. She was charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse, four counts of felony firearm, in addition to safe storage violation counts.

Working as a DoorDash driver, on Monday Johnson had driven to a restaurant on Harper near Gratiot to pick up food, and left her five kids in the car.

Investigators say that's when her son got ahold of a handgun that was left under the front seat and shot his sister in the head, killing her.

Police added the son told them the weapon had always been left in the vehicle, but did not know it was loaded. A further investigation revealed other unsecured weapons at Johnson's home.

"I can tell you in just talking to Ms. Johnson, nobody feels worse right now than Ms. Johnson," said Phil Ragan, her defense attorney.

What's next:

The judge granted her a $30,000 bond, cash surety. She was ordered to have no contact with her children.

She'll be back in court on March 13.