Dog rescued near Gordie Howe Bridge claimed by family

The Brief The German Shepherd mix that was rescued from the icy waters of the Detroit River in February is safe and sound. Shortly after seeing the post of the dog, his family came to claim him, the adoption center said.



The backstory:

The 2-year-old dog was rescued from the icy waters of the Detroit River in February during a daring rescue by emergency crews trained for such situations.

Field services with Michigan Humane sprung into action in wetsuits and will power on Feb. 23. The rescue required navigating ice chunks and accessing a tunnel near the bridge.

Fishermen initially spotted the animal before he was saved.

