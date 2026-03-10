Expand / Collapse search

Dog rescued near Gordie Howe Bridge claimed by family

By Jack Nissen
Published  March 10, 2026 3:53pm EDT
Detroit
Michigan Humane, Detroit police and fire rescue dog from Detroit River

Video courtesy of The Karens and Michigan Humane: A dog was pulled to safety from the icy water of the Detroit River near the Gordie Howe Bridge Monday morning. 

The Brief

    • The German Shepherd mix that was rescued from the icy waters of the Detroit River in February is safe and sound.
    • Shortly after seeing the post of the dog, his family came to claim him, the adoption center said.

(FOX 2) - The German Shepherd mix that was taken into the care of Michigan Humane and had been claimed by his family.

The Michigan Humane Society said shortly after he was put up for adoption, his family came to claim him. 

The backstory:

The 2-year-old dog was rescued from the icy waters of the Detroit River in February during a daring rescue by emergency crews trained for such situations.

Field services with Michigan Humane sprung into action in wetsuits and will power on Feb. 23. The rescue required navigating ice chunks and accessing a tunnel near the bridge.

Fishermen initially spotted the animal before he was saved.

The Source: An update from Michigan Humane and previous reporting was cited for this story. 

