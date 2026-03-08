Deadly west Michigan tornadoes: Clean-up continues after 4 killed by EF-3, EF-2 twisters

The clean-up continues in southwest Michigan after four tornadoes tore through small towns and neighborhoods, including in Three Rivers, which is 30 minutes south of Kalamazoo.

The backstory:

A path of damage from the tornado includes the front of Menards, ripped off. The front glass, gone.

Cars that were in the parking lot at the time, were lifted and scattered on the curb and grass with windows shattered.

The National Weather Service says that an EF-3 touched down in Union City, with wind speeds topping 150 miles-per-hour.

In Three Rivers, that same storm system was an EF-2, winds speeds topping 130 miles-per-hour.

Authorities say, four people were killed in the tornadoes, including a 12-year-old boy.

Twelve others were injured, between Branch and Cass counties while dozens of homes, cars and businesses damaged.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties to ensure resources are available to assist in recovery efforts.

Those who need help Union City High School opening its doors for whatever you need: food, water, laundry detergent and formula.

The Salvation Army and Disaster Relief at Work will be going door-to-door with meals and clean-up supplies for those in the Three Rivers and Union City areas affected by severe weather.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs assistance following Friday’s deadly Southwest Michigan tornadoes, help is available through 211.

Text your ZIP code to 898-211 Whether you need shelter, food, cleanup support, emotional care, or help finding local resources, trained specialists are available to connect you with services in your community.

If you would like to help, please do not self-deploy to the area. Instead, reach out to an affiliated group or St. Joseph County United Way. If you have been affected by yesterday's storms and need resources, please call 211 for support.

The Source: Information for this story is from Lauren Edwards at the scene of the tornado.



