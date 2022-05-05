Capuchin Soup Kitchen receives $208,000 grant from Priority Health to help feed hungry in Detroit

A grant from Priority Health will help the Capuchin Soup Kitchen feed hungry people in Detroit.

The soup kitchen was awarded more than $280,000 on Thursday.

"Priority Health through the Total Health Care Foundation looks for organizations that are doing the good work on the ground we are looking for organizations to support that are investing in basic community needs," said Shannon Wilson, the executive director of Total Health Care Foundation and vice president of Population Health & Health Equity at Priority Health.

And right now the need for support is increasing throughout SE Michigan

"With the increase in gas prices, increase in groceries, challenges with finding employment we’ve been seeing an increase in services here," said Brother Fred Cabras, the Director of Social Services at Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

A chunk of grant money will be used for food.

"About $140,000 worth of this money is going to go to provide food," said Brother Gary Wegne, the executive director of Capuchin Soup Kitchen

There’s also a portion of the grant that will be used for job readiness and placement programs. The nonprofit operates in partnership with Detroit at Work

"A simple version of what we do is get people back to work," said Matt Daigler, with Detroit at Work.

