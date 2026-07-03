Car crash on 6 Mile and Schaefer in Detroit leaves driver dead, another critical

The Brief One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a Thursday night car crash in Detroit. Witnesses say the crash shook the neighborhood, and they rushed to help. Police are investigating. If you have any tips, give them a call.



A deadly crash on Detroit’s west side was caught on camera, leaving one driver dead and another in critical condition on Thursday night at around 11 p.m.

Big picture view:

Witnesses say the crash shook the neighborhood, and they rushed to help. The incident happened at a bustling intersection with a lot of businesses, one of them Big Moe’s Gas Station. He and his coworker saw the crash, called 911, and took the video you're seeing now.

Detroit police confirmed one driver is dead. The other driver is in critical condition and in police custody.

Detroit police believe the suspect was speeding and didn't stop for the traffic light. However, they did not confirm any other details about the drivers. Big Moe says one driver was a man who was unresponsive, and the other was a young woman.

"It almost seemed like a big bomb. We were thinking somebody threw fireworks at the gas station. We're looking this way, we see all the cars flying and people running there. So I go straight there and I call 911," said Mohamad "Big Moe" Mallah.

"It was traumatic. I mean, it was loud, very loud. So, immediately we all were trying to go and help, and people were screaming. It was a very chaotic scene. People have to slow down these days. I know it's hot in the summer, people are drinking, speeding, crossing red lights. If you don't care about yourself, worry about other people," said witness Chris Ross.

What you can do:

Police are investigating. If you have any tips, give them a call.

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