Car fire on I-94 in Detroit cleared, westbound traffic moving again

Drivers heading west on I-94 through Detroit were caught in a near stop Friday morning as a car caught fire on the shoulder of the interstate.

Video from the Michigan Department of Transportation shows multiple emergency crews on scene to put out the fire and clean up the mess.

The details of the crash and fire are not known at this time.

The car fire affected the shoulder, right lane, and center lane and traffic is only able to pass in the far left lane.

The interstate was down to as low as 4 mph before it was cleared.