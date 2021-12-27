Car hits gas pump, causes fire after driver loses control on Telegraph in Taylor
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles caught fire Monday evening after a driver lost control and hit a gas pump in Taylor.
Police said the driver was headed north on Telegraph Road when they lost control and crashed into a pump at a Citgo at the corner of Cypress Street between Ecorse and I-94.
The crash caused that car and another car to go up in flames.
Police said the occupants of both vehicles were OK.
