Car hits gas pump, causes fire after driver loses control on Telegraph in Taylor

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
A car lost control and crashed into a gas station, causing a two-vehicle fire.

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles caught fire Monday evening after a driver lost control and hit a gas pump in Taylor.

Police said the driver was headed north on Telegraph Road when they lost control and crashed into a pump at a Citgo at the corner of Cypress Street between Ecorse and I-94.

The crash caused that car and another car to go up in flames. 

Police said the occupants of both vehicles were OK.