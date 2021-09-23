Car parts spill on freeway after semi-truck crash on I-75 in Lincoln Park

A semi-truck carrying auto parts crashed on I-75, causing the parts to spill onto the freeway Wednesday night.

Police said the truck was on northbound I-75 near Dix in Lincoln Park when it lost control and hit the concrete barrier at 11:45 p.m. It also hit two light poles, which caused the trailer to break open.

Parts scattered on both the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway. Three vehicles that ran over debris from the crash were disabled, and about 40 feet of the concrete barrier was damaged.

No one was hurt.