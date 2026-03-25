Carbon monoxide poisoning suspected after Michigan mother and daughter found dead in vehicle

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The Brief A mother and her teen daughter were found dead inside their vehicle at a west Michigan mobile home park. They had been sleeping in the vehicle because of an issue with their home. Investigators say their exhaust system and floorboards were in poor condition, so it is suspected that carbon monoxide poisoning killed them.



Investigators believe a mother and daughter found dead in their vehicle in west Michigan died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Deputies with the Kent County Sheriff's Office found the 38-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl after receiving a call about unresponsive people inside a vehicle at the Maplewood Mobile Home Park in Byron Center on Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives examining the vehicle found the floorboards and exhaust system to be in poor condition.

According to the sheriff's office, the pair lived in the mobile home park but had been sleeping in their vehicle due to conditions inside their home.

Though foul play is not suspected, an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125, or submit a tip online at Kentcountymi.gov/tips.

Local perspective:

These recent deaths are similar to how a teen died in Metro Detroit earlier this winter.

Aubrie Morgan's family has been working to raise awareness about the unseen dangers of carbon monoxide in vehicles after the 18-year-old died while taking a nap in her car.

An inspection of her vehicle after her death revealed that her manifold had a small crack that was leaking carbon monoxide.

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What you can do:

Small carbon monoxide detectors for vehicles are available.

It is also important to know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, including headaches, dizziness, and sleepiness behind the wheel.