Carnival Cruise Line announces they will begin to phase-in cruises in August

On Monday morning, Carnival Cruise Line announced that they will resume operations in August.

They specifically said that they will take a measured approach towards bringing sailings back, phasing in some cruises starting in August. The cruises that will resume on August 1st are:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

With that said, all cruises from June 27 to July 31 will be canceled. Sailings other than the cruises listed above are canceled through at least August 31st. Between now and then, Carnival said that they will continue to identify and implement additional protocols so that guests can be safely welcomed back.

MORE NEWS: Norwegian Cruise Line extends sailing suspension through June 30

They said that if you have a cruise book through August that has been affected by the cancellations, you or your travel agent will receive an email. Only those impacted will receive an email. Instructions have been sent out on what to do to claim your cancellation offer or refund.

"We want to get back to cruising as soon as we can, and we'll be here ready for your return. We continue to thank our guests and Travel Agent Partners for your support," Carnival Cruise Line said.

