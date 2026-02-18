article

The Brief Two 16-year-olds were arraigned in court in connection with a shooting at a Christmas tree lighting ceremony last November. Christian Griffin and King Payne, were charged with assault with intent to murder months after the shooting. Payne has also been charged in connection with a separate armed robbery a month after the mall shooting



Two juveniles have been charged as adults in connection with a shooting at Partridge Creek Mall that sparked chaos and confusion among crowds attending the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Clinton Township.

Christian Griffin and King Payne, both 16, appeared in Macomb County court on Wednesday, several days after their arrest.

Both were taken into custody more than two months after the shooting.

The backstory:

One person was shot multiple times during the ceremony at Partridge Creek on Nov. 23, 2025.

The assistant prosecutor described the tree-lighting ceremony as a "joyous event" with thousands in attendance before Griffin got into an argument with an individual.

He then called Payne, who arrived with a loaded firearm and shot the victim four times in the abdomen. The gunfire caused "pandemonium" and sent people fleeing during the incident.

The victim has since gone through six surgeries and is "lucky to be alive," an assistant prosecutor said during Wednesday's arraignment.

Both suspects were missing for months before being taken into custody last week.

Zoom out:

The assistant prosecutor said local, state, and federal police agencies were involved in the search for Payne and Griffin.

"This is a serious adult consequence where someone is barely alive," the assistant prosecutor said.

Griffin was given a $2 million bond after being charged with assault with intent to murder. Payne was also arraigned on the attempted murder count as well as felony firearm.

However, Payne was given a $5 million bond.

The assistant prosecutor said he's been named as a suspect in an armed robbery from last summer as well as being charged in a separate armed robbery that allegedly took place after the Partridge Creek Mall shooting — both took place in Wayne County.

The firearm used in the second armed robbery has been identified as the same one used in the mall shooting.

The assistant prosecutor added the two defendants had posted images on social media in the days leading up to the mall shooting that included firearms.

What they're saying:

"Charging a juvenile as an adult is not a decision made lightly. However, the severity of the allegations necessitated this action. Accountability is fundamental to justice, regardless of age, and my office has a duty to pursue this matter under the full weight of the law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said. "On the night of the community tree-lighting ceremony, residents of all ages gathered for what should have been a joyful celebration. Instead, gunfire erupted, leaving one person seriously injured and causing justified fear throughout the community. My office takes this matter seriously. Our community will not tolerate gun violence."

What's next:

Both are expected back in court on March 2 for a probable cause conference in the 41B District Court.