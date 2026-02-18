Adopt a dog for $10 this weekend in Genesee County after 61 dogs rescued from squalor

The Brief Dogs will be available for adoption from the Genesee County Animal Control for $10 on Saturday, Feb. 21. The shelter is looking to make room after receiving 61 rescued dogs on Tuesday. Those dogs were found living in a Flint Township home that was filled with feces and other dead pets.



Genesee County Animal Control (GCAC) is hosting an emergency dog adoption event this weekend to make room after the shelter suddenly received 61 dogs that were rescued from a dire situation.

The dogs recently taken in by the shelter are not yet available for adoption, but GCAC is looking for homes for animals that were already in its care to free up room and resources for the new arrivals.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, dogs will be available for $10 at the shelter at 4351 W. Pasadena Avenue in Flint. The shelter will also have dog licenses for $10 for Genesee County residents.

The backstory:

According to police, there were 61 living dogs and three cats found living inside a filthy Flint Township home on Tuesday. Another 26 deceased dogs and one dead cat were found in trash bags near the front door of the house.

(Genesee County Animal Control)

The home was full of feces and had hazardous levels of ammonia from animal waste. Body camera footage and photos from inside the house show the squalor the animals were forced to endure.

"The air burned the eyes and lungs," the police department wrote. "Officers had to work in shifts because remaining inside for extended periods was unsafe."

GCAC described how the dogs ran and hid from the people looking to help them, clinging to things like dirty beds when approached.

(Genesee County Animal Control)

Items could be seen on counters in the kitchen, but it is unclear if any humans also lived inside the home.

"This was not a temporary lapse in judgment. Conditions like this do not happen overnight. This was prolonged suffering," the police department wrote on social media, calling the scene inside the home "physically revolting and emotionally draining."

(Genesee County Animal Control)

What's next:

The dozens of rescued animals are now being cared for by GCAC, while police continue their investigation.

GCAC is seeking donations to help care for them. This money will help cover food, medical care, and supplies for the animals.

Donations can be made through GCAC's Facebook fundraiser.

(Genesee County Animal Control)