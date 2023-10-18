Carpool lanes on I-75 will help reduce traffic jams

Carpool lanes are coming to Interstate 75, from 12 Mile Road to Pontiac, to help reduce traffic backups – and some Michiganders are looking forward to using them.

"That’s good news. Rush hour traffic on I-75 is always a problem," said local driver Erika Ricardo.

These lanes, also known as High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes, can only be used when multiple people are in the car from 6-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. on weekdays – not including pets.

"Exceptions include motorcycles, transit buses, police, and emergency vehicles," according to Michigan's Department of Transportation. "Outside of designated hours the lane is open to all motorists regardless of the number of occupants."

Related article

Ricardo has had experience driving in carpool lanes in California before, and she says they are faster and easier to drive in during rush hour.

For more information on HOV lanes, visit MDOT.

