Police: Driver's body found outside SUV after crash into building; he 'did not appear' ejected

Late Wednesday night a driver hit a Southfield building's wall, killing him in a fiery wreck.

A friend of the 33-year-old Redford man, came to the scene Thursday to see where his friend took his last breath outside the Ameri-Alarm Security Systems building.

"I woke up this morning, I was really upset to hear what happened, I just came over to see where it happened," the friend said. "He was a good friend, he always treated me great. I just liked the guy, I've known him for about 20 years."

The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. off Eight Mile, just east of Grand River.

"I heard a noise, a bang, and I knew it had to be like a crunch or something," said neighbor Dorothy Langs.

What Langs heard, was the man’s SUV smashing into the side of the securities business causing it to erupt in flames, engulfing the vehicle too.

"I seen a lot of smoke but I didn't really know what was going on," Langs said.

It’s unclear why, but the driver heading west on Eight Mile, went off the road – through a fence, and into the side of the building.

A Redford police officer was in the area on an unrelated call heard the boom and responded. Then Southfield police and fire rushed to the scene to find the man outside of the SUV, it did not look like he was ejected.

"That's a run that no police officer wants to respond to," said Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley Southfield police. "And not a call that we want to make to notify any family members."

The security company, which has damage from the fire and crash, is open 24 hours - and was at the time of the crash.

"One loss of life is too much, I'm definitely glad that building was not occupied at the time it was open, but not occupied," Huguley said.

Langs tells us this is a high-traffic walking area too, and even she walks this route daily.