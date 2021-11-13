Carrie Street house fire cause is being investigated

A house on Carrie Street in Detroit went up in flames at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Homeowner Wardell Vaughn Arrington said that a few hours before the house caught fire, he looked outside his window and saw a car in flames after hitting a utility pole.

The Detroit Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. DTE is also looking into it.

Arrington doesn't have homeowners insurance. He said during a transition following a death in the family, the bill didn't get paid and he was cut off.

The family set up a GoFundMe for anyone interested in donating to help.