Expand / Collapse search

Carrie Street house fire cause is being investigated

By Camille Amiri and FOX 2 News Staff
Published 
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit

Carrie Street house fire still being investigated

At around 5a.m. on Saturday, Wardell Vaughn Arrington's home had caught fire. The Detroit Fire Department is still investigating the cause.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A house on Carrie Street in Detroit went up in flames at around 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Homeowner Wardell Vaughn Arrington said that a few hours before the house caught fire, he looked outside his window and saw a car in flames after hitting a utility pole.

The Detroit Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire. DTE is also looking into it.

Arrington doesn't have homeowners insurance. He said during a transition following a death in the family, the bill didn't get paid and he was cut off.

The family set up a GoFundMe for anyone interested in donating to help.