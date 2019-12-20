Carry out Christmas Eve with Louisiana Creole Gumbo

Many of us today are used to preparing meals this holiday, but if you find yourself in a bind (or just not wanting to cook!) Louisiana Creole Gumbo has some options for you. They're offering carry out on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve.

Stephanie Spencer joined us on The Nine to tell us more and to show us how to make a Louisiana Praline. You can get the recipe below.

Orders can be placed online, www.detroitgumbo.com, by calling 313-567-1200, 4 or via email, catering@detroitgumbo.com. Orders can be picked up by 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Dec 24), at either location on Gratiot or Seven Mile.



LOUISIANA PRALINE

Ingredients



1.5 cups chopped pecans

7 tbsp salted butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1.25 cup granulated sugar

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract



Instructions



1. Combine the butter, sugars and half and half into a large saucepan, then turn the heat up to medium.

2. Bring the mixture up to 240 degrees F and let it cook for about 5 minutes without stirring.

3. After five minutes, add in the vanilla extract and stir.

4. Remove from heat.

5. Fold in all pecans.

6. Using a wooden spoon, stir the mixture until it thickens.

7. At this point, you can either place onto parchment paper to cool and eat as a candy, or use the warm mixture to top waffles, cakes, cookies and other desserts!