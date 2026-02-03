Catfish with Creole sauce recipe from St. John's Resort's Five Steakhouse
FOX 2 - Five Steakhouse inside St. John's Resort is hosting "A Soulful Dining Experience" this February in honor of Black History Month and with Lent around the corner.
Tricia Cole is the Five Steakhouse executive chef and shared their recipe with a spin reflecting some creole reflecting her heritage.
Creole Sauce
1 cup onions (small diced)
1/2 cup green peppers (small diced)
12 cup celery (small diced)
3 springs Fresh thyme
4 springs Fresh parsley
1 small bay leave
14 teaspoon cayenne pepper
12 Tablespoon paprika
1 Tablespoon olive oil
12 cup vegetable
1 12 cup tomato sauce
1-2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
- In sauté pan with olive oil, sweat green peppers, onions, celery, thyme, and parsley for 2 minutes stirring constantly.
- Reduce fire.
- Add veg. stock, paprika, bay leaf, and cayenne. Simmer until 90% of liquid is gone.
- Add tomato sauce. Heat until warm.
- Remove from heat. Finish with butter.
Catfish seasoning
1 teaspoon of each:
Ground fennel
Ground thyme
Dill weed
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Ground ginger
Black pepper
Salt to taste
2 tablespoons 90/10 canola/ovo
1lb catfish sliced thin
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl
Drop in all fish
Cover each piece for flavoring
Dredge in flour
Flour Mix:
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup corn starch
2 tablespoons salt
2 tablespoons smoked paprika
Fry in hot oil for 4-6 min or until cooked through.