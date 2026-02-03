Catfish with Creole sauce recipe from St. John's Resort's Five Steakhouse

Five Steakhouse inside St. John's Resort is hosting "A Soulful Dining Experience" this February in honor of Black History Month and with Lent around the corner.

Tricia Cole is the Five Steakhouse executive chef and shared their recipe with a spin reflecting some creole reflecting her heritage.

Creole Sauce

1 cup onions (small diced)

1/2 cup green peppers (small diced)

12 cup celery (small diced)

3 springs Fresh thyme

4 springs Fresh parsley

1 small bay leave

14 teaspoon cayenne pepper

12 Tablespoon paprika

1 Tablespoon olive oil

12 cup vegetable

1 12 cup tomato sauce

1-2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

In sauté pan with olive oil, sweat green peppers, onions, celery, thyme, and parsley for 2 minutes stirring constantly. Reduce fire. Add veg. stock, paprika, bay leaf, and cayenne. Simmer until 90% of liquid is gone. Add tomato sauce. Heat until warm. Remove from heat. Finish with butter.

Catfish seasoning

1 teaspoon of each:

Ground fennel

Ground thyme

Dill weed

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Ground ginger

Black pepper

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons 90/10 canola/ovo

1lb catfish sliced thin

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl

Drop in all fish

Cover each piece for flavoring

Dredge in flour

Flour Mix:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup corn starch

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

Fry in hot oil for 4-6 min or until cooked through.