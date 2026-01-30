Detroit judge charged by Feds in corruption crackdown

The Brief A judge in Metro Detroit is accused of stealing money from people who were incapacitated. 36th District Court Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin was federally indicted.



A judge finds herself at the center of a calculated scheme, allegedly stealing money from people who were incapacitated. That judge out of Detroit is now charged.

Big picture view:

36th District Court Judge Andrea Bradley-Baskin was federally indicted in a despicable scheme, funneling money from incapacitated people whose finances are under conservatorship. Bradley-Baskin allegedly worked in tandem with three other Detroiters involved in the conservatorship process.

"They’re all working together to divert funds for personal use, and it’s disgusting if this is true," said Mike Morse.

The judge is charged with money laundering, wire fraud, and lying to the feds. Attorney Mike Morse, not involved in this case, weighs in on the conspiracy.

"There are very few people, if anybody, looking at the funds. They can spend it illegally, and usually they don’t get caught. I’m sure this is going on," said Morse.

Judge Bradley-Baskin is alleged to have stolen $70,000 to invest in a local bar, another $200,000 straight from one victim without a dime going to them, and a chunk of cash to lease an SUV.

"I think it’ll be very difficult to get this money back because the evidence indicates that some of it was spent. Some of the money was supposed to go to the wards, and sometimes you can’t recover that money, unfortunately," said former U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

Dig deeper:

Matthew Schneider, the former U.S. Attorney in the area, says the federal case looks strong. The scammers left behind a paper trail and a list of victims.

"These wards that couldn’t fend for themselves, who are essentially disabled, were supposed to be taken care of by these guardians. The allegation is they were abused fiscally and financially," said Schneider.

The judge’s dad was also charged. Seventy-two-year-old Avery Bradley, an attorney, along with a woman who owned a guardianship agency and a man who ran group homes.