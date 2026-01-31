Man shot after altercation with security guard outside Corktown bar

article

The Brief Police say a man fired shots after an altercation with a security guard outside a Corktown bar early Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 1:17 a.m. in the 2100 block of Trumbull Avenue near Michigan Avenue. The security guard, a licensed CPL holder, returned fire and struck the man.



A man was shot early Saturday morning after an altercation with a security guard outside a Corktown bar.

The backstory:

Detroit police were dispatched around 1:17 a.m. to the 2100 block of Trumbull Avenue near Michigan Avenue, outside UFO Bar.

Police said the adult male went to the bar and became involved in an altercation with a security guard. Investigators have not said what led to the dispute.

According to police, the man pulled out a gun and fired shots at security outside the bar. The security guard, who is a licensed Concealed Pistol License holder, returned fire, striking the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not released.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said both weapons involved in the shooting were recovered at the scene.

The security guard was detained and later released pending further investigation.