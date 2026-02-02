Rockstarz shooting: Suspect due in court after New Year's Day shooting in Garden City that wounded 2

The Brief The man accused of shooting a father and son outside of Rockstarz Bar in Garden City is due in court for a preliminary examination Monday morning. Brian Lindsay's attorney argues that the shooting was self-defense after he was allegedly pulled from his vehicle by the men he shot. Lindsay fled the scene but turned himself in the next day.



A man accused of shooting two people outside a Garden City bar early on New Year's Day is set to face a judge Monday morning.

Brian Lindsay's preliminary examination is scheduled for 9 a.m. FOX 2 plans to stream the hearing above.

The backstory:

Lindsay, 30, of Livonia, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, two counts of felonious assault, and six counts of felony firearm after the shooting in the parking lot of Rockstarz.

Police were called to the bar on Ford Road around 4:15 a.m. Jan. 1 after a 55-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, both from Livonia, were found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. They suffered critical injuries, and were taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to police, a fight led to Lindsay allegedly shooting the older man in the head and the younger man in the chest before fleeing.

Lindsay turned himself into police the next day.

Dig deeper:

Lindsay's attorney said during his arraignment that the shooting was self-defense.

According to the lawyer, before the shooting, the father and son allegedly pulled Lindsay out of his vehicle and started assaulting him. This led to Lindsay, who is a concealed pistol license holder, shooting them.

The lawyer said this interaction was caught on security video, but that video has not been released. Lindsay did have a black eye during his arraignment.

The judge set Lindsay's bond at $1 million after saying that he had doubts that he was sincerely acting in self-defense.