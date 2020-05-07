Catholics protest closed churches: 'The bishop does not need to take orders from medical officials'

Dozens of metro Detroit Catholics gathered on the steps of the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit.

In song and in prayer, they called on Archbishop Allen Vigneron to reopen the churches.

"I need to be at daily mass, I need to be with Jesus in me. I go to daily mass when it's available," said Lynn Mills, director of Pro Life Michigan.

But Mills says she hasn't been able to do that for weeks.

"It hasn't been available to me since March 13th," she said.

That's when the archbishop temporarily suspended public masses as many in the state and the nation sheltered in place and avoided crowds to try to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"The bishop does not need to take his orders from the medical officials," Mills said. "He does not need to take orders from the civil officials. He needs to take his directions from God.

It's said the people are the church - and these people say Vigneron needs to take direction from his flock.

"Listen to us - we need Christ," she said. "Stop listening to the government and start listening to God."

The demonstration was held on the same day Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay home, stay safe order until May 28th. Archbishop Vigneron had already suspended public masses until Monday, April 6th.

"These churches can be opened and opened safety," said Patricia Stephanoff. "Nobody's saying there is no virus. We're just saying that there are many ways to go about opening these churches and still abiding by state guidelines."

"Open these doors, bishop, listen to us," said Mills.

The bishop called on Catholics to fast and to pray, especially for frontline workers and government leaders. Mass is available each day via livestream on the Archdiocese of Detroit website at aod.org.