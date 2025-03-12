Celebrity Chef José Andrés asks Trump to free Trenton man arrested by ICE

The Brief A Trenton man was detained by ICE, shocking many, including a famous chef. According to his family, Jose Jaimes was working towards permanent legal status before he was arrested. Celebrity chef Jose Andres tagged President Donald Trump on social media,asking for his release.



A Trenton family is living in fear after they say their loved one, Jose Jaimes, was detained by ICE.

They say they have no idea what’s coming next as they get some star power attached to their case.

What they're saying:

The family told FOX 2 that Jose Jaimes had just dropped off his son at school in Trenton when he was arrested.

It was a total shock to his son Hector, seeing his father get locked up.

"It’s so weird for an ICE truck to be there at 8 o’clock in the morning at a church waiting for specifically for a truck," he said.

The backstory:

Hector says Jaimes has not left the US since 2001, but spent time on American soil on and off. Before that, he owned a Trenton home improvement business specializing in painting. Meanwhile, his family just can’t figure out why he was taken, as they say he was working towards permanent legal status, had a work permit, and his current paperwork allowed him to be in the states.

"We’ve turned in all the paperwork to the attorney," he said. "He has gotten the process going but right now it’s pretty much just a waiting game to see how long they take."

Over the weekend, Jaimes daughter joined a BAMN protest, fighting for her father’s release and the rights of others she believes are in similar circumstances.

Big picture view:

Celebrity chef Jose Andres tagged President Donald Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing:

"Sir please release this man….Mr. Jose Jaimes is a hard working immigrant…..and please can you pass asap Immigration reform?"

Dig deeper:

A FOX 2 records search showed no criminal history for Jaimes. We have reached out to his attorney and immigration and customs enforcement to understand why he may have been targeted.

FOX 2 has received no word back as of Wednesday evening.

"Everybody’s like really shocked, like even his workers are like my dad was probably the last person they would have thought that would have been caught," Hector said.