The Brief Michigan will be under a High Wind Warning for Monday as brutal gusts blow through the region. Brief heavy snow showers could arrive during the wind, creating squall-like conditions by late Monday morning. Cold air moves in afterward, bringing a sub-zero wind chill by Tuesday.



An active weather day is ahead for Michigan.

The system that brought rain to metro Detroit yesterday has moved east, and the cold front attached to low pressure has cleared the state. That means gusty winds, as high as 60 mph, could impact Southeast Michigan today.

In preparation, a High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Widespread power outages are expected, with holiday decorations possibly blowing down the street.

And that's not all. Falling temperatures behind the departing front will support the potential for lake effect snow to move in. Those squalls could reduce visibility and potentially drop 1 to 2" of snow near the city. Heavier amounts farther west.

The final element would be the wind chill. With cold air in place and gusty winds, it could feel as cold as the teens or single digits today.

Tuesday keeps the cold air in place with the threat of snow moving in late. Light snow is also expected for New Year's Eve with highs only in the 20s. If you're going out for the holiday, layer up! Lows are predicted to be near 12 with a wind chill near the sub-zero range.

We welcome in 2026 on a cold note too. Below-seasonal values keep our daytime highs in the 20s, and overnight lows in the teens.