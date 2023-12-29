Celebrity deaths of 2023: Remembering the influential people we lost this year

The world said goodbye to a number of influential people in 2023.

Political figures we lost this year include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died Nov. 29, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Nov. 19., and U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died in late September.

The world lost legendary entertainers including rock icon Tina Turner, actor Matthew Perry and former ‘The Price is Right’ host Bob Barker, among many others.

Here is a roll call of some influential figures who died in 2023 (cause of death cited for younger people, if available):

January 2023 celebrity deaths

Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway, 51. An ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one half of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk. Jan. 8.

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) listens as Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway (L) and Rochelle 'Silk' Richardson praise him during a news conference and meeting with African American supporters in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 27, 2020 in Wash Expand

Jeff Beck, 78. A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player. Jan. 10.

Circa 1985: Guitar master Jeff Beck poses for a portrait in 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images) Expand

Lisa Marie Presley, 54. The only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy. Jan. 12.

Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the "Mad Max: Fury Road" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on May 7, 2015 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Robbie Knievel, 60. An American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following in the tire tracks of his thrill-seeking father Evel Knievel. Jan. 13.

Lloyd Morrisett, 93. The co-creator of the beloved children’s TV series "Sesame Street," which has used empathy and fuzzy monsters like Elmo and Cookie Monster to charm and teach generations around the world. Jan. 15.

David Crosby, 81. The brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Sept. 18.

Portrait of David Crosby, 1974. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Cindy Williams, 75. She was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley." Jan. 25.

Actress Cindy Williams attends the ceremony honoring her and actress Penny Marshall each with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 12, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Bobby Hull, 84. A Hall of Fame forward who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final. Jan. 30.

February 2023 celebrity deaths

Raquel Welch 82. Her emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film "One Million Years B.C." propelled her to international sex symbol status in the 1960s and ’70s. Feb. 15.

Raquel Welch at the "How to Be a Latin Lover" Press Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vera Anderson/WireImage) Expand

Stella Stevens, 84. A prominent leading lady in 1960s and 70s comedies perhaps best known for playing the object of Jerry Lewis’s affection in "The Nutty Professor." Feb. 17.

Richard Belzer, 78. The longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV’s most indelible detectives as John Munch in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Law & Order: SVU." Feb. 19.

Richard Belzer during Safe Horizon's Champion Award Kickoff Party at Calvin Klein Collection Store in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Rob Loud/WireImage)

March 2023 celebrity deaths

Tom Sizemore, 61. The "Saving Private Ryan" actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight of his own domestic violence and drug convictions. March 3.

Actor Tom Sizemore poses for a portrait during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival at the WireImage Portrait Studio at the Village At The Lift Presented By McDonald's McCafe on January 17, 2014 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage) Expand

Chaim Topol, 87. A leading Israeli actor who charmed generations of theatergoers and movie-watchers with his portrayal of Tevye, the long-suffering and charismatic milkman in "Fiddler on the Roof." March 8.

Robert Blake, 89. The Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife. March 9.

Robert Blake Back in Court in Los Angeles, United States on September 17, 2004 - (Photo by Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Expand

Bud Grant, 95. The stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them. March 11.

Lance Reddick, 60. A character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including "The Wire," ″Fringe" and the "John Wick" franchise. March 17.

Lance Reddick attends American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 23, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Willis Reed, 80. He dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain. March 21.

Darcelle XV, 92. The iconic drag queen who was crowned the world’s oldest working drag performer in 2016 by the Guinness Book of World Records. March 23.

April 2023 celebrity deaths

Michael Lerner, 81. The Brooklyn-born character actor who played a myriad of imposing figures in his 60 years in the business, including monologuing movie mogul Jack Lipnick in "Barton Fink," the crooked club owner Bugsy Calhoun in "Harlem Nights" and an angry publishing executive in "Elf." April 8.

Michael Lerner during The World's Largest Matzo Ball at the DVD Launch of "When Do We Eat?" at Canters Delicatessen in Los Angeles, CA, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Barry Humphries, 89. A Tony Award-winning comedian internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character delighted audiences over seven decades. April 22.

Dame Edna Everage hosts high tea ahead of her My Gorgeous Life national tour on September 11, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Len Goodman, 78. A long-serving judge on "Dancing with the Stars" and "Strictly Come Dancing" who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic. April 22.

Len Goodman of "Dancing with the Stars,"(Eric McCandless via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN

Harry Belafonte, 96. The civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist, humanitarian and conscience of the world. April 25.

Honoree Harry Belafonte accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award onstage during the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 8, 2014 in Hollywo Expand

Jerry Springer, 79. The onetime mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show featured a three-ring circus of dysfunctional guests willing to bare all — sometimes literally — as they brawled and hurled obscenities before a raucous audience. April 27.

Pictured: Jerry Springer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

May 2023 celebrity deaths

Gordon Lightfoot, 84. The legendary folk singer-songwriter known for "If You Could Read My Mind" and "Sundown" and for songs that told tales of Canadian identity. May 1.

Tori Bowie, 32. The sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. May 2. Complications of childbirth.

Olympic Runner Tori Bowie attends the Lisa N. Hoang spirng 2017 show - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Expand

Heather Armstrong, 47. Known as Dooce to fans, the pioneering mommy blogger laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her website and on social media. May 9.

Heather Armstrong talks about her career as a professional blogger during an interview in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, July 18, 2008. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Doyle Brunson, 89. One of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion. May 14.

Doyle Brunson during The Poker Channel Poker Challenge - Photocall at Rococo in London, Great Britain. (Photo by David Lodge/FilmMagic)

Jim Brown, 87. The pro football Hall of Famer was an unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s. May 18.

Publicity handout of ex-football player turned actor Jim Brown. (Getty Images)

Andy Rourke, 59. Bass guitarist of The Smiths, one of the most influential British bands of the 1980s. May 19.

Ed Ames, 95. The youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater. May 21.

Ed Ames attends opening night of "PIPPIN" at the Pantages Theatre on October 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Hollywood Pantages) Expand

Tina Turner, 83. The unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and ’70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping "What’s Love Got to Do With It." May 24.

Tina Turner performs on stage at Wembley Arena during her 'Private Dancer' tour, on March 14th, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)

John Beasley, 79. The veteran character actor who played a kindly school bus driver on the TV drama "Everwood" and appeared in dozens of films dating back to the 1980s. May 30.

Actor John Beasley arrives to the premiere of Open Road Films' "A Haunted House 2" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Expand

June 2023 celebrity deaths

The Iron Sheik, 81. A former pro wrestler who relished playing a burly, bombastic villain in 1980s battles with some of the sport’s biggest stars and later became a popular Twitter personality. June 7.

Former wrestler Iron Sheik arrives on the red carpet at the 17th annual ESPY Awards held at Nokia Theatre LA Live on July 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Pat Robertson, 93. A religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president, and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition. June 8.

Christian Coalition President Pat Robertson appears on NBC's "Meet the Press" May 7, 2000 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)

Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski, 81. Branded the "Unabomber" by the FBI, he was the Harvard-educated mathematician who retreated to a shack in the Montana wilderness and ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others. June 10.

American domestic terrorist, luddite, and mathematics teacher Ted Kaczynski listens during an interview in a visiting room at the Federal ADX Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, August 30, 1999. (Photo by Stephen J. Dubner/Getty Images)

Treat Williams, 71. An actor whose nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series "Everwood" and the movie "Hair." June 12. Motorcycle crash.

Actor Treat Williams attends Tribeca Talks After The Movie: By Sidney Lumet during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Expand

Glenda Jackson, 87. A two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed late-life return to stage and screen. June 15.

Big Pokey, 48. A popular Texas rapper and original member of Houston’s pioneering Screwed Up Click. June 18.

Big Pokey in 1999 (Ben DeSoto/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Alan Arkin, 89. The wry character actor who demonstrated his versatility in everything from farcical comedy to chilling drama, receiving four Academy Award nominations and winning an Oscar in 2007 for "Little Miss Sunshine." June 29.

Alan Arkin attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Expand

July 2023 celebrity deaths

Coco Lee, 48. A Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia. July 5.

James Lewis, 76. The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area, triggered a nationwide scare and led to an overhaul in the safety of over-the-counter medication packaging. July 9.

James Lewis, 76, walks in August in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Some investigators have renewed their efforts to pin the Tylenol murders on Lewis, who was convicted of sending an extortion letter to manufacturer Johnson & Johnson but has repeatedly Expand

Mikala Jones, 44. A Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves. July 9. Surfing accident.

Mikala Jones of the US turns during the Panasonic Shockwave U.S. Open at the Huntington Pier in Huntington Beach, California.Mandatory Credit: Christopher Ruppel /Allsport Expand

Jane Birkin, 76. An actor and singer who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism. July 16.

Tony Bennett, 96. The eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decades-long career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga. July 21.

Pictured: Tony Bennett -- (Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Sinéad O’Connor, 56. The gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s was as much known for her private struggles and provocative actions as her fierce and expressive music. July 26.

Sinead O'Connor, portrait at the American Hotel, Amsterdam, Nertherlands, 10th November 1987. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Randy Meisner, 77. A founding member of the Eagles who added high harmonies to such favorites as "Take It Easy" and "The Best of My Love" and stepped out front for the waltz-time ballad "Take It to the Limit." July 26.

Paul Reubens, 70. The actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character — an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh — became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon. July 30.

Paul Reubens as Pee Wee Herman circa 1984 in New York. (Photo by Images/Getty Images)

Angus Cloud, 25. The actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O’Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria." July 31.

Angus Cloud attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

August 2023 celebrity deaths

Mark Margolis, 83. The Emmy-nominated actor who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in "Breaking Bad" and then in the prequel "Better Call Saul." Aug. 3.

Mark Margolis attends Private Reception For "Abe" Hosted By The RAND Luxury Escape At The St. Regis Deer Crest Resort on January 27, 2019 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Rand Luxury) Expand

Robbie Robertson, 80. The Band’s lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as "The Weight" and "Up on Cripple Creek" mined American music and folklore and helped reshape contemporary rock. Aug. 9.

Robbie Robertson from The Band performs live on stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands in 1971 (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Clarence Avant, 92. The judicious manager, entrepreneur, facilitator and adviser who helped launch or guide the careers of Quincy Jones, Bill Withers and many others and was known as the "Black Godfather" of music and beyond. Aug. 13.

John Warnock, 82. The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and computer scientist who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe Systems. Aug. 19.

Ron Cephas Jones, 66. A veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us." Aug. 19.

Pictured: Ron Cephas Jones as William in 'This is Us' -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62. As head of the Wagner Group, he made his name as a profane and brutal mercenary boss before mounting an armed rebellion that was the most severe and shocking challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Aug. 23. Plane crash.

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin attends the meeting with investors at the 2nd Eastern Economic Forum on September, 2, 2016 in Vladivostok, Russia. The Second Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has opened in Vladivostok. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Gett Expand

Bob Barker, 99. The enduring, dapper game show host who became a household name over a half century of hosting "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right." Aug. 26.

Game show host Bob Barker poses by one of the game props at CBS Studios to celebrate his 30th anniversary as host of "The Price Is Right" June 6, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Keeler/Getty Images)

Samuel "Joe" Wurzelbacher, 49. He was thrust into the political spotlight as "Joe the Plumber" after questioning Barack Obama about his economic policies during the 2008 presidential campaign. Aug. 27.

"Joe the Plumber", whose real name is Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, attends a rally with Republican presidential candidate Arizona Senator John McCain during a "Town Square" stop at Washington Park in Sandusky, Ohio on October 30, 2008. (Photo credit s Expand

Gil Brandt, 91. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member was the player personnel director alongside the stoic, fedora-wearing coach Tom Landry and media-savvy general manager Tex Schramm as part of the trio that built the Dallas Cowboys into "America’s Team" in the 1970s. Aug. 31.

September 2023 celebrity deaths

Jimmy Buffett, 76. The singer-songwriter who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song "Margaritaville" and turned that celebration of loafing into a billion-dollar empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions. Sept. 1.

Jimmy Buffett attends the premiere of Neon and Vice Studio's "The Beach Bum" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Expand

Bill Richardson, 75. A two-term Democratic governor of New Mexico and an American ambassador to the United Nations who dedicated his post-political career to working to secure the release of Americans detained by foreign adversaries. Sept. 1.

Former Governor of New Mexico Bill Richardson attends The Paley Center For Media Presents An Evening With WGN America's "Manhattan" at The Paley Center for Media on July 9, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Image Expand

Steve Harwell, 56. The longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth that was behind the megahit "All Star." Sept. 4. Acute liver failure.

American singer Steve Harwell, frontman of American rock band Smash Mouth, attends the WB Radio Music Awards, held at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, 28th October 1999. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) Expand

Dianne Feinstein, 90. A centrist Democrat from California and champion of liberal causes who was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1992 and broke gender barriers throughout her long career in local and national politics. Sept. 28.

View of San Francisco Mayor (and future US Senator) Dianne Feinstein as she answers questions during a press conference, North Oaks, June 23, 1984. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Michael Gambon, 82. The Irish-born actor knighted for his storied career on the stage and screen who gained admiration from a new generation of moviegoers with his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight "Harry Potter" films. Sept. 28.

Michael Gambon attends the World Premiere of 'King Of Thieves' at Vue West End on September 12, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) Expand

October 2023 celebrity deaths

Dick Butkus, 80. A Hall of Fame middle linebacker for the Chicago Bears whose speed and ferocity set the standards for the position in the modern era. Oct. 5.

Michael Chiarello, 61. A chef known for his Italian-inspired Californian restaurants who won an Emmy Award for best host for "Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello" and appeared on Bravo’s "Top Chef" and "Top Chef Masters." Oct. 6. Allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock.

Chef Michael Chiarello poses at the KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by FOOD & WINE at Grand Tasting Village on February 21, 2015 in Miami Beach, Expand

Burt Young, 83. The Oscar-nominated actor who played Paulie, the rough-hewn, mumbling-and-grumbling best friend, corner-man and brother-in-law to Sylvester Stallone in the "Rocky" franchise. Oct. 8.

Actors Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young attend the "Rocky" Broadway opening night at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images) Expand

Rudolph Isley, 84. A founding member of the Isley Brothers who helped perform such raw rhythm and blues classics as "Shout" and "Twist and Shout" and the funky hits "That Lady" and "It’s Your Thing." Oct. 11.

Isley Brothers, L-R: OKelly Isley, Jr., Ronald Isley (seated), Rudolph Isley. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Expand

Piper Laurie, 91. The strong-willed, Oscar-nominated actor who performed in acclaimed roles despite at one point abandoning acting altogether in search of a "more meaningful" life. Oct. 14.

Suzanne Somers, 76. The effervescent blonde actor who played Chrissy Snow on the television show "Three’s Company" and later became an entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author. Oct. 15.

Suzanne Somers visits SiriusXM Studios on January 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Richard Roundtree, 81. The trailblazing actor who starred as the ultra-smooth private detective in several "Shaft" films beginning in the early 1970s. Oct. 24.

Actor Richard Roundtree attends the 11th Annual Action Icon Awards at the Sheraton Universal Hotel on October 16, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Richard Moll, 80. A character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom. Oct. 26.

Pictured: Richard Moll as Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon -- (Photo by: Gary Null/NBC via Getty Images)

Matthew Perry, 54. The Emmy-nominated "Friends" actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous and quotable characters. Oct. 28.

Actor Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Expand

Ken Mattingly, 87. An astronaut who is best remembered for his efforts on the ground that helped bring the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft safely back to Earth. Oct. 31.

November 2023 celebrity deaths

Frank Borman, 95. The astronaut who commanded Apollo 8’s historic Christmas 1968 flight that circled the moon 10 times and paved the way for the lunar landing the next year. Nov. 7.

George "Funky" Brown, 74. The co-founder and longtime drummer of Kool & The Gang who helped write such hits as "Too Hot," "Ladies Night," "Joanna" and the party favorite "Celebration." Nov. 16.

Rosalynn Carter, 96. The former first lady was the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians. Nov. 19.

Close-up of US First Lady Rosalynn Carter during an unspecified event, Pine Bluff, Arkansas, July 23, 1979. (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images)

Jean Knight, 80. New Orleans-born soul singer known for her 1971 hit "Mr. Big Stuff." Nov. 22.

Frances Sternhagen, 93. The veteran character actor who won two Tony Awards and became a familiar maternal face to TV viewers later in life in such shows as "Cheers," "ER," "Sex and the City" and "The Closer." Nov. 27.

Frances Sternhagen during 20th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway at Dodger Stages in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Carley Margolis/FilmMagic)

Charlie Munger, 99. He helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse. Nov. 28.

Henry Kissinger, 100. The former secretary of state exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Nov. 29.

Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger is shown in his first news conference.

Shane MacGowan, 65. The singer-songwriter and frontman of "Celtic Punk" band The Pogues, best known for the Christmas ballad "Fairytale of New York." Nov. 30.

December 2023 celebrity deaths

Sandra Day O’Connor, 93. The former U.S. Supreme Court justice was an unwavering voice of moderate conservatism and the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Dec. 1.

Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor (during Commerce Secy. Barbara Franklin's swear-in). (Photo by Diana Walker/Getty Images) Expand

Norman Lear, 101. The writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime-time television with "All in the Family," "The Jeffersons" and "Maude," propelling political and social turmoil into the once insulated world of TV sitcoms. Dec. 5.

Norman Lear attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Ryan O’Neal, 82. The heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in "Love Story" and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in "Paper Moon." Dec. 8.

American actor Ryan O'Neal, UK, 28th November 1973. (Photo by Victor Blackman/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Expand

Andre Braugher, 61. The Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street" and modern comedy for eight on "Brooklyn 99." Dec. 11.

Andre Braugher as Ray Holt -- (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

James McCaffrey, 65. "Rescue Me" star and the voice behind the "Max Payne" video games. Dec. 17.

Pictured: James McCaffrey as Sergeant Kevin Coolidge. (Photo by John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images)

Laura Lynch, 65. Founding member of "The Dixie Chicks." Dec. 22.

Bobbie Jean Carter, 41. The sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter was the third of five Carter siblings who have passed away. Dec. 23.

Bobbie Jean Carter during E! and STYLE Networks' TCA Summer Press Tour - July 11, 2006 at Ritz Carlton in Pasadena, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/WireImage)

Kamar de los Reyes, 56. Television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II." Dec. 24.

Kamar de los Reyes attends A Legacy Of Changing Lives presented by the Fulfillment Fund at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 13, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Expand

Tom Smothers, 86. Half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium. Dec. 26.

Tom Smothers during CBS at 75 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Lee Sun-kyun, 48. Popular South Korean actor best known for his role in the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite." Dec. 27.