Ann Arbor man, pediatric doctor charged with child porn possession

The Brief A 43-year-old pediatric doctor has been charged with possession of child porn. Dr. Bryan Sack was affiliated with Nationwide Children's Hospital but has been terminated. State police say there is no evidence that Sack's charges are connected with his work.



A 43-year-old Ann Arbor resident and doctor has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography crimes.

The backstory:

Bryan Shanley Sack is facing six felonies including aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, possession of child sexually abusive material, and use of a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned in the 15th District Court on Saturday, February 21.

Sack, a pediatric urologist, was affiliated with Nationwide Childen's Hospital, located in Columbus, Ohio. In a statement, a spokesperson said he has been terminated from his position.

Detective Sgt. Kenneth Weismiller with Michigan State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, said the charged are not related to his job.

"The case is ongoing," he said. "We don't have any information that this case is connected to his occupation."

He was arrested following an investigation which was initiated when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. A search warrant was conducted at Sack’s residence where digital evidence was seized.

The Nationwide Children's Hospital released a statement about Sack's termination.

"We have been made aware of the arrest of Bryan Sack, MD, who was employed at Nationwide Children’s Hospital – Toledo for approximately 18 months.

"We are deeply shocked and concerned by this situation. Upon learning of the charge, Dr. Sack was immediately terminated and no longer has access to our patients, facilities or medical records.



"At this time, our understanding from law enforcement is that the charges are not related to his clinical work including Nationwide Children's – Toledo. We are committed to the safety, support, and privacy of all children and will continue to monitor this situation closely."

Sack also taught at the University of Michigan School of Medicine where his position was listed as clinical associate professor of urology in 2024.

If convicted, Sack faces up to ten years in prison for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, up to four years in prison for possession of child sexually abusive material, and up to fifteen years in prison for using a computer to commit a crime.

What you can do:

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website HERE.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force also provides resources HERE.