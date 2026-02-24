Prosecutors charge Troy babysitter, saying story about child's injury doesn't add up

The Brief A 44-year-old resident of Troy was accused of child abuse after a child in her care suffered brain damage. Swapna Hari claimed the baby fell backward while eating and began choking. The prosecutor says the baby's injuries "are inconsistent with choking or a backward fall."



A 44-year-old Troy woman has been charged with child abuse after a baby that was in her care suffered brain damage.

Swapna Hari was babysitting the child when it was seriously injured. The Oakland County prosecutor says the baby's injury does not line up with the defendant's explanation.

On Sept. 3, Hari was babysitting a child when she claimed it fell backward while eating and began choking.

The child was then hospitalized with severe head trauma and suffered "serious brain damage," according to a news release.

Prosecutors allege the injuries that the child suffered while in the care of Hari "are inconsistent with choking or a backward fall."

She was charged with first-degree child abuse on Tuesday.

"In a single moment, this healthy and happy 13-month-old child suffered a life-changing injury, allegedly at the hands of this defendant," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Our office sees too many cases of childhood brain injuries caused by abusers. These are physical injuries that often never heal completely. It's heartbreaking and horrifying to learn a caregiver would harm a child instead of protecting them."