CFO of Michigan school district arrested in undercover sex sting

The Chief Financial Officer of a Southeast Michigan school district has been arrested on charges of trying to have sex what he thought were teenage boys.

Keith Williams II, 30, was charged on Wednesday with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child, and using a computer to commit a crime.

According to the Monroe County VIPER (Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response) team, Williams was one of two men who started messaging undercover officers thinking they were teen boys. Williams showed up at a location to meet the people he had been talking with - but was instead by undercover officers.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he'll have to wear a GPS tether, remain in Michigan, stay away from groups of children, and have no contact with minors.

Williams is the CFO of Jefferson Public Schools in Monroe, Michigan, a role he's held since Sept. 2021. Prior to that, he served 9 years on the board of education, according to his Linkedin profile.

The school district said Williams is on nondisciplinary paid leave, pending th outcome of the investigation. It's unknown how much interaction he had with children in the school district while he worked there.

The other man was 33-year-old Domanique Berry, from Toledo, who was charged with the same crimes.

The arrest of Williams is part of a broader, statewide effort to put a stop to sex crimes against children, which FOX 2 is investigating this month.

FOX 2 was the only news outlet in the courtroom during the arraignment of both men, we'll stream the updates of what happened on FOX 2 news at 5 p.m.