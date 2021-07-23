Chance of severe weather Saturday afternoon, evening

Here's the weekly outlook:

An approaching front will bring the threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening. Warmer and more humid conditions in advance of the front so expect daytime highs Saturday to be as much as 10 degrees warmer than Friday (84).

Rain lingering into early Sunday, then clearing skies. Hotter and more humid with highs near 90 degrees.

Dry and hot Monday and Tuesday; highs near 90.

Chance for rain early Wednesday, still warm with a high of 87.

The heat finally breaks Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s. Chance for rain late Friday.