Chaotic crash sends F-150 tumbling in Royal Oak dashcam video of suspected drunk driver

The Brief New police dashcam video shows a crash in Royal Oak from March 22. Police were condicting a unrelated traffic stop when the dashcam caught a collision at 13 and Main St. No serious injuries were reported, but the F-150 driver is suspected of being under the influence.



Video of a wild crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Royal Oak from March 22.

The backstory:

Police dashcam video from a traffic stop, recorded the collision as the driver of an F-150 truck goes through a red light and is T-boned by a sedan.

The truck then flips and rolls from the crash, which took place at 13 Mile and Main Street, after 1 a.m. in the video, which was posted on the Royal Oak Police Department page.



There were no serious injuries from the crash.

"It starts with a routine traffic stop; it ends with a potentially life-changing crash," the police page said. "While our officers were investigating one impaired driver, another struck right in front of them."

The stopped driver of the pickup truck on the right was going over 50 miles per hour in a 25, police said.

Police released the video of the crash as a reminder of the dangers from driving impaired.

"This isn't a scripted movie—this is the unpredictable reality when people choose to drive under the influence. Watch the footage and see firsthand, the impact of operating under the influence of intoxicants or drugs. If you plan on drinking, plan ahead. Call a friend. Call a rideshare.

"Just don't drive drunk."

The Source: Information for this report is from the Royal Oak Police Department Facebook page.



