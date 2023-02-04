Charity event held for creation of splash pad that will honor Jessica Starr

It’s been four years since our beloved FOX 2 Meteorologist Jessica Starr died.

Jessica ended her life on December 12th, 2018, two months after she underwent eye surgery to correct her vision.

On Saturday night, Jessica was honored at the Toast of The Town, a charity event by the Novi Chamber of Commerce.

"I met Jessica in December 2013, which means I became friends with her in December 2013; that is the kind of person Jessica was. You met her and you were immediately friends with her," said FOX 2 Meteorologist Derek Kevra.

Proceeds from the event will be going to a very special project. A 3,200-square-foot splash pad will be built at Novi's Bosco Park. A memorial in Jessica’s honor, a place that will spark joy for the young and the young at heart.

"I think Jessica would be elated; she would be so honored, smiling, so pleased," said Melissa Agosta, Director of the Novi Parks Foundation.

"It’s been really nice that the community has come so generous with their donations," said Carol.

You can also donate at noviparksfoundation.org/jessica.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.

