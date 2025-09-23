The Brief Turning Point USA will host its "The American Comeback Tour" at the University of Minnesota on Monday. The event was scheduled before Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during an appearance at a Utah university. You can watch the event live in the player above.



Turning Point USA, the group founded by Charlie Kirk, held a previously scheduled event at the University of Minnesota on Monday.

The event comes a day after a memorial service was held in Arizona for the conservative activist, and less than two weeks after he was fatally shot while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Turning Point USA at University of Minnesota

What to expect:

Turning Point USA will bring its "The American Comeback Tour" to Northrop Hall on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Attendees had to preregister online, be at least 18 years old and show a valid ID. The event is sold out.

Prior to the event at Northrop Hall, Turning Point USA was scheduled to host its "Prove Me Wrong" event at noon at the University of Minnesota. This event appears to have been canceled.

The University of Minnesota plans to have additional security on campus Monday night.

A vigil for Charlie Kirk is also planned for 7 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

A vigil for Charlie Kirk is also planned for 7 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The backstory:

Kirk was kicking off "The American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10 when he was shot and killed.

A memorial service was held Sunday night in his home state of Arizona. Tens of thousands of people packed State Farm Stadium in Glandale to pay their respects. Speakers at the service included President Donald Trump and his widow, Erika Kirk, who said she forgave his killer.

Erika Kirk ended her eulogy vowing to continue with the mission of Turning Point USA.

Security at the U of M for Turning Point USA event

Local perspective:

The University of Minnesota plans to increase security for the event, with U of M President Rebecca Cunningham saying last Thursday, "In addition to the exceptional services our Department of Public Safety oversees every day, the University has policies in place to identify event safety needs and recommend appropriate plans that aim to keep everyone in attendance safe."

Here's Cunningham's full message sent to the campus community last Thursday:

"Last evening’s SAFE-U alerts have understandably prompted questions about security on our campus. I want to share an update and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to ensure that the University is a welcoming and safe campus for all.

"In the moments following the report of shots fired, UMPD responded immediately to secure the area, including Rapson Hall and the surrounding areas. Their swift actions minimized the risk to our University community. I deeply appreciate all who responded with urgency and continue the active investigation of the incident.

"Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact UMPD at 612-624-COPS.

"The safety of each member of our community is and will always be the University’s highest priority. Last evening’s incident occurred as a student group was coming together as a community for its fall kick off. Instead, someone chose to disrupt our campus, leaving many shaken and afraid. I am grateful there were no reported injuries. I am also grateful that the Office for Student Affairs has extended its full support to the student group to offer care for those impacted.

"In recent weeks that have seen our communities and country rocked by the assassination of political leaders, campus speakers, and children attending the first days of school, and now shots fired on our own campus, along with the daily drumbeat of gun violence — our country and campus are on edge. Let me be clear. Violence has no place at the University or in the communities where we live and work.



"In the past year, we have continued to expand strategies for a safe campus and community. Our commitment is to ensure an inclusive environment for individuals of all backgrounds so all may thrive.

"If you need help or support, know there are University resources available:

Quick access to connect you to the right help, right now on mentalhealth.umn.edu

For students, Boynton Health drop-in counseling during regular business hours and the 24/7 student crisis line at 612-301-4673

For faculty and staff, support, therapy sessions, and a self-care library through the Employee Assistance Program

Additional comprehensive resources for all on the Safe Campus website

"Events of this nature, happening across our community and nation, amplify the anxiety many of us are experiencing. Like so many of you, I feel the weight of the challenges facing our community, state, nation and world. Yet perhaps more than ever—our mission matters, our gatherings matter, and the legacy of this University matters. We must not and will not allow fear to keep us from moving forward together.

"I also want to acknowledge the anxiety about Monday evening’s Turning Point event on our campus. We recognize those concerns and have updated our safety protocols to take every precaution warranted to ensure safety for all.

"Our University will always be a place where diverse viewpoints are expressed and examined. In the coming days and weeks, you will have opportunities to participate in events that represent a variety of perspectives. The University is committed to our role in fostering exploration of ideas—even those that some may not agree with. That is fundamental to our mission and existence.

"Core to this commitment is open and respectful dialogue, regardless of viewpoint, as well as the acknowledgement of our accompanying responsibility not to interfere with or impede the rights of others to speak, teach, work, and learn. As you encounter new and diverse perspectives that may challenge and excite you, you are part of the University’s legacy of the free, open and respectful exchange of ideas. That is why we’re here. It makes us stronger. It makes us better.

"Thank you for your continued commitment to take care of yourselves and each other."