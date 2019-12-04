Chef Anthony Matta of LCA prepares Chicken Shawarma Nachos Published 1 min ago Cooking School FOX 2 Detroit Facebook Twitter Print Email Chicken Shawarma Nacho Little Caesars Arena offers gourmet food to go with your event Whether its a concert or a game, your mind can't stay glued to the event only. You're going to get hungry and want to satisfy that desire. Well, Chef Anthony Matta has you covered. Ingredients: Pita chipsLettuceMarinated chickenDiced tomatoDiced red onionChickpeaDiced pickleZesty hummusGarlic sauceRecipe:Saute marinated chicken in panOnce heated and cooked, place on saladTop with pita chips and lettuceThen place rest of ingredients on salad