Expand / Collapse search

Chef Anthony Matta of LCA prepares Chicken Shawarma Nachos

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Chicken Shawarma Nacho

Little Caesars Arena offers gourmet food to go with your event

Whether its a concert or a game, your mind can't stay glued to the event only. You're going to get hungry and want to satisfy that desire. Well, Chef Anthony Matta has you covered.

Ingredients:

  • Pita chips
  • Lettuce
  • Marinated chicken
  • Diced tomato
  • Diced red onion
  • Chickpea
  • Diced pickle
  • Zesty hummus
  • Garlic sauce

Recipe:

  1. Saute marinated chicken in pan
  2. Once heated and cooked, place on salad
  3. Top with pita chips and lettuce
  4. Then place rest of ingredients on salad