Ingredients:

3 pounds of beef, tender wine for New York strip

2 cups of Italian breadcrumbs

2 cups of Panko breadcrumbs

Cup of extra-virgin oil

4 cloves of garlic, chopped and diced small

1/2 cup of fresh chopped basil

3/4 of a cup of pecorino, Romano or Parmesan cheese grated

1/2 cup of fresh chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Getting it done:

Start by laying out some plastic wrap on a cutting board lineup your 4-ounce pieces of steak or fillet

Put another piece of plastic wrap over and gently pound the meat with your meat tenderizer to get a uniform thickness to your liking

Mix all of your dry ingredients in your stainless steel mixing bowl thoroughly add fresh garlic, parsley, and basil, salt, and pepper to taste

You will love these breadcrumbs, I promise.

Take your steak and dredge it in your olive oil shake it out a little bit get some of the excess olive oil ooff your steak or fillet. Bread both sides with breadcrumb and then press each side with extra breadcrumbs, pressing with a good amount of pressure to make sure that the breadcrumbs stick to the steak Place a sheet pan

Warm your barbecue or cast-iron char grill up to 375°

Grill two minutes per side be careful not to break all the breadcrumbs off of the meat. You could finish this steak in the oven at 4:50 for about six minutes if you desire a more well done steak. However, I do not recommend this because it makes it dry and very tough. This steak is best serve, medium, rare to medium.

Bring it up to 125° for a perfect medium temperature.

You can chop up tomatoes, garlic, and olive oil with fresh parsley and basil, salt, and pepper to taste and top your steak with the tomatoes. Sprinkle some Parmesan cheese and drizzle with balsamic Reduction.

