Oktoberfest weekends at Granite City Brewery
Granite City Brewery will be celebrating Oktoberfest for three weekends in a row coming up.
Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21
The Michigan Institute of Urology is hosting its annual Men's Health Event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Trapping and relocating a skunk (legally!) without getting sprayed
So you have a pesky skunk in your yard and you need to relocate him. Or, you were trying to trap a raccoon and ended up trapping a skunk instead.
The Whitney's Cityfest celebrates Detroit dining Sept. 13-22
The Whitney in Detroit is getting ready to kick off its Cityfest, a 10-day celebration of spirited dining.
Easy to make hydrangea wreath
Fall is just around the corner and it's time to start decorating!
Pao Detroit Asian restaurant now open in downtown Detroit
Downtown Detroit has a new restaurant in the books, located in the former Michigan Oriental Theater near Grand Circus Park.
16th Annual Vine and Dine Sept. 16 in Bloomfield Hills
More than two dozen of the area's finest restaurants and wineries will be offering a signature bite and pour at the 16th Annual Vine and Dine event.
Dog debate: raincoats, yes or no?
We want to know, do dogs need to wear raincoats?
Back to School: Kid fashions on a budget
Shopping on a budget and shopping local for back to school.
On the go cake: how to build cake in a jar or cup
This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us a clever way to take cake on the road. It’s cake in a jar! Yeah. It’s a real thing!
Vintage Fashion Styles for Summer
Vintage styles are among the hotter trends emerging so far this summer.
4 secret ways you can use Dawn dish soap
This week, our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us some of her favorite hacks, using Dawn dish soap.
Tips for getting ticks off your pets this summer
This week on Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn shows us safe and simple tricks for removing ticks from your pets or yourself.
Wedding Looks with Jewels of Lara
Jewels of Lara Owner Laila Abunab joined us on The Style File to show off fashions for heading down the aisle. Watch in the video player above,
Easter Fashions from Von Maur
Easter is only a few days away (so is the spring growth spurt!), and Von Maur has this year's top Easter Sunday trends to keep your whole family looking and feeling fresh.
National Pie Day with Grand Traverse Pie Co.
January 23 is National Pie Day.
Mujadara with Mandaloun Bistro
Mandaloun Bistro joined us on The Nine to show us a recipe for Meatless Monday.
Protein products from Total Health Foods
When trying to eat right, sometimes we forget that to lose weight and build muscle we need to eat protein.
Making soup with Papa Joe's Gourmet
Papa Joe's Gourmet Market is known for their soups.
Rehabbing leather furniture with Jill of All Trades
This week on Jill of All Trades, our Jill Washburn shows us how she rehabbed her leather sofa and gave it new life, so that she could get several more years of family use out of it.