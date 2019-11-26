Chef Bobby's upside down apple coffee cake recipe

Chef Bobby joined us on The Nine ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with a recipe you can make for your family or guests.

You can watch as he makes an upside down apple coffee cake and get his recipe below.

UPSIDE DOWN APPLE COFFEE CAKE

FOR THE APPLES

3/4 c. lightly packed brown sugar

1/4 c. butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Pinch kosher salt

2 apples, peeled, cored, and sliced 1/2" thick

FOR THE CAKE

Cooking spray

1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 c. (1 stick) butter, softened

1 c. sugar

1/2 c. lightly packed brown sugar

2 large Nellie's Free Range Eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3/4 c. milk

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350° and grease an 8" round cake pan with cooking spray. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt brown sugar, butter, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt. Cook until slightly thickened, 2 minutes.

Pour caramel sauce into prepared pan and layer apples on top.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg.

In another large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat together butter and sugars until softened. Add eggs one at a time, then add vanilla. Add half the dry ingredients to wet ingredients, beating until just combined. Pour in milk and mix until fully incorporated. Add remaining dry ingredients and stir until just combined.

Pour batter over apples and bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean, 1 hour. Let cool in pan 15 minutes then invert onto a cooling rack and let cool completely before slicing.