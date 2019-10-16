Chef Kelli prepares pumpkin-inspired meatballs, brie, hummus, flatbread and martinis
Fall is in the air and it's time to consider celebrating everything pumpkin at your autumn cocktail party. Here to showoff those fun-filled pumpkin recipes is Chef Kelli Lewton of Two Unique Caterers. She's brought pumpkin meatballs, pumpkin flatbread, pumpkin maple brie, pumpkin hummus, and a few pumpkin-inspired drinks.
On the Menu
- Pumpkin Maple Brie with Sugared Walnuts
- Squash & Pumpkin Flatbread with Kale & Prosciutto
- Turkey Pumpkin Meatball with Cranberry Glaze
- Pumpkin hummus with Crackers & Crostini
- Autumn Demi Salad
- Carmel Bourbon Beer Bomb
- Pumpkin Pie Martini
Up first: Pumpkin Maple Brie, Serves 20
Ingredients
- 1 large brie wheel
- 2 sheets puff pastry
- 1 cup pumpkin pie filling
- ½ cup dried cherries or cranberries
- ¼ cup apple cider or water (to reconstitute dried cherries)
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup sugared walnuts
- 1 egg beaten with a few tablespoons of water (egg wash)
Directions
- Melt butter and add cider or water and cherries. Simmer over low heat stirring often for 2-3 minutes. Add pumpkin, spices and syrup then continue to cook down over low heat for an additional 3-4 minutes.
- Set aside and let filling cool for a few minutes
- Take the pastry and give it a little roll to thin just a little
- Spray 9-inch stoneware or glass round baking dish with nonstick spray
- Place pastry in prepared pan
- Butterfly brie into 2 pieces (like cutting a cake in half to fill)
- Spread 75% of filling on the bottom layer then place top
- Take remaining pumpkin filling and place it on center on top of brie (like a big belly button) about a 4-inch circle.
- Place brie "cake" in baking dish and fold upsides.
- Brush exposed pastry on top with egg wash
- Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 minutes until bubbly and golden. Remove from oven and top with sugared walnuts
- Serve with crackers, crostini, or baguette slices
Advertisement
Next up: Squash & Pumpkin Flatbread with Kale & Prosciutto
Ingredients
- 4 naan flatbreads or pizza flatbreads
- 1 can organic pumpkin puree
- 1 bunch fresh sage leaves
- 6 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 cup shaved Parmesan
- 2 cups raw medium diced hard squash (butternut is good or your favorite)
- ½ cup goat cheese
- ⅓ cup honey
- ½ chipotle pepper
- Sea salt and fresh ground pepper
Directions
- Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add sage leaves and cook for 30 seconds or until lightly crisped. Remove from oil, place on a paper towel and season with kosher salt. Reserve oil.
- Toss diced squash with a little reserved olive oil and season with salt & pepper then roast on sheet tray in 375-degree oven moving around occasionally with spatula about 15-18 minutes until golden and cooked through.
- Place chipotle pepper, goat cheese and honey to a small food processor or blender and mix until smooth, season with sea salt and pepper to taste
- Place naan or prebaked pizza flatbreads breads on a baking sheet topped with parchment paper.
- Smear with goat cheese spread, sprinkle sautéed kale & roasted squash and then drizzle with reserved extra sage oil
- Sprinkle shaved parmesan and bake at 400 degrees for 5-7 minutes until golden
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with fried sage leaves, cut and serve
And then: Pumpkin Hummus
Ingredients
- 1 lb. hummus
- ¼ cup pumpkin pie puree
- 1 tsp chopped chipotle pepper
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
Directions
- Mix all ingredients and serve with pita chips & cucumber coins
And Finally: Autumn Demi Salad
Ingredients
- 1 dozen 6 oz plastic cups (the wider mouth ones that you might serve wine in)
- 2 cup chopped baby greens
- 2 cups brussel slaw (you normally will find this bagged in lettuce isle)
- ½ cup dried cherries
- ½ cup crumbled goat cheese
- ¼ cup toasted pepitas
- ½ cup fine diced red pepper
- ¼ cup diced roasted squash
Directions
- Toss greens and slaw and divide into cups evenly
- Evenly sprinkle other toppings over cups and squirt with your favorite balsamic dressing
As for Drinks: Carmel Bourbon Beer Bomb
Ingredients
- 1 oz salted caramel bourbon
- 10 oz Oktoberfest pumpkin beer
- Pint style glass
Directions
- Pour beer in glass and top with short of caramel bourbon
Don't forget about: Pumpkin Pie Martini, yields 4
Ingredients
- 4 heaping tablespoons pumpkin pie puree
- ¼ cup cream (or coconut milk if you want a nondairy option)
- ¼ cup apple cider
- 1 tablespoon real Michigan maple syrup
- 5 ounces vodka
- 1 ounce' salted caramel salted bourbon
- ¼ cup ground graham cracker crumbs
Directions
- Rim the martini glass with a little of the drink mixture and dip martini glass rim in crushed graham crackers
- Mix all ingredients (except graham crackers) in a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Pour in prepared martini glass