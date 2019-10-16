Expand / Collapse search

Chef Kelli prepares pumpkin-inspired meatballs, brie, hummus, flatbread and martinis

Fall is in the air and it's time to consider celebrating everything pumpkin at your autumn cocktail party. Here to showoff those fun-filled pumpkin recipes is Chef Kelli Lewton of Two Unique Caterers. She's brought pumpkin meatballs, pumpkin flatbread, pumpkin maple brie, pumpkin hummus, and a few pumpkin-inspired drinks.

On the Menu

  • Pumpkin Maple Brie with Sugared Walnuts
  • Squash & Pumpkin Flatbread with Kale & Prosciutto
  • Turkey Pumpkin Meatball with Cranberry Glaze
  • Pumpkin hummus with Crackers & Crostini
  • Autumn Demi Salad
  • Carmel Bourbon Beer Bomb
  • Pumpkin Pie Martini

Up first: Pumpkin Maple Brie, Serves 20 

Ingredients

  • 1 large brie wheel
  • 2 sheets puff pastry 
  • 1 cup pumpkin pie filling 
  • ½ cup dried cherries or cranberries 
  • ¼ cup apple cider or water (to reconstitute dried cherries) 
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon butter 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt 
  • ½ cup sugared walnuts 
  • 1 egg beaten with a few tablespoons of water (egg wash) 

Directions 

  1. Melt butter and add cider or water and cherries. Simmer over low heat stirring often for 2-3 minutes. Add pumpkin, spices and syrup then continue to cook down over low heat for an additional 3-4 minutes. 
  2. Set aside and let filling cool for a few minutes 
  3. Take the pastry and give it a little roll to thin just a little 
  4. Spray 9-inch stoneware or glass round baking dish with nonstick spray
  5. Place pastry in prepared pan 
  6. Butterfly brie into 2 pieces (like cutting a cake in half to fill) 
  7. Spread 75% of filling on the bottom layer then place top
  8. Take remaining pumpkin filling and place it on center on top of brie (like a big belly button) about a 4-inch circle. 
  9. Place brie "cake" in baking dish and fold upsides. 
  10. Brush exposed pastry on top with egg wash
  11. Bake in 350-degree oven for 20 minutes until bubbly and golden.  Remove from oven and top with sugared walnuts
  12. Serve with crackers, crostini, or baguette slices 

Next up: Squash & Pumpkin Flatbread with Kale & Prosciutto 

Ingredients

  • 4 naan flatbreads or pizza flatbreads 
  • 1 can organic pumpkin puree 
  • 1 bunch fresh sage leaves
  • 6 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup shaved Parmesan 
  • 2 cups raw medium diced hard squash (butternut is good or your favorite) 
  • ½ cup goat cheese 
  • ⅓ cup honey
  • ½ chipotle pepper
  • Sea salt and fresh ground pepper

Directions 

  1. Heat 4 tablespoons olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add sage leaves and cook for 30 seconds or until lightly crisped. Remove from oil, place on a paper towel and season with kosher salt. Reserve oil.
  2. Toss diced squash with a little reserved olive oil and season with salt & pepper then roast on sheet tray in 375-degree oven moving around occasionally with spatula about 15-18 minutes until golden and cooked through.  
  3. Place chipotle pepper, goat cheese and honey to a small food processor or blender and mix until smooth, season with sea salt and pepper to taste 
  4. Place naan or prebaked pizza flatbreads breads on a baking sheet topped with parchment paper. 
  5. Smear with goat cheese spread, sprinkle sautéed kale & roasted squash and then drizzle with reserved extra sage oil
  6. Sprinkle shaved parmesan and bake at 400 degrees for 5-7 minutes until golden 
  7. Remove from oven and sprinkle with fried sage leaves, cut and serve 

And then: Pumpkin Hummus 

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. hummus
  • ¼ cup pumpkin pie puree
  • 1 tsp chopped chipotle pepper 
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
Directions 

  1. Mix all ingredients and serve with pita chips & cucumber coins 

 

And Finally: Autumn Demi Salad

Ingredients

  • 1 dozen 6 oz plastic cups (the wider mouth ones that you might serve wine in)
  • 2 cup chopped baby greens
  • 2 cups brussel slaw (you normally will find this bagged in lettuce isle) 
  • ½ cup dried cherries 
  • ½ cup crumbled goat cheese  
  • ¼ cup toasted pepitas 
  • ½ cup fine diced red pepper 
  • ¼ cup diced roasted squash 

Directions 

  1. Toss greens and slaw and divide into cups evenly
  2. Evenly sprinkle other toppings over cups and squirt with your favorite balsamic dressing 

 

As for Drinks: Carmel Bourbon Beer Bomb 

Ingredients

  • 1 oz salted caramel bourbon
  • 10 oz Oktoberfest pumpkin beer 
  • Pint style glass 

Directions 

  1. Pour beer in glass and top with short of caramel bourbon 

Bourbon, seasonal beer and pumpkin pie? What more could you want in your festive drink

Don't forget about: Pumpkin Pie Martini, yields 4   

Ingredients

  • 4 heaping tablespoons pumpkin pie puree
  • ¼ cup cream (or coconut milk if you want a nondairy option) 
  • ¼ cup apple cider
  • 1 tablespoon real Michigan maple syrup
  • 5 ounces vodka 
  • 1 ounce' salted caramel salted bourbon 
  • ¼ cup ground graham cracker crumbs 

Directions 

  1. Rim the martini glass with a little of the drink mixture and dip martini glass rim in crushed graham crackers 
  2. Mix all ingredients (except graham crackers) in a cocktail shaker with ice. 
  3. Pour in prepared martini glass  