Chesterfield police, driver could not find woman after she was struck by car

A man driving in Chesterfield struck a pedestrian with the passenger side mirror of his vehicle – but when he got out of his car to check on her, she was nowhere to be found.

The driver told police the woman was walking in the street around 4 a.m., in the area of 26 Mile and County Line roads, when he hit her with his car, according to a release from Chesterfield police.

"The driver reported he stopped to check on the female, but was unable to locate her," police said. "Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the female."

Chesterfield police are asking the public for help in locating the pedestrian, as she may have been injured.

She is described as a heavy-set white woman with dark hair, and was seen wearing a white T-shirt at the time of the incident, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police Detective Katelin Walsh at 586-949-3657.