Chesterfield Township police seek missing teen believed to be hiding with friends

Police in Chesterfield Township are looking for a missing teen girl who they believe is hiding with friends.

Melaney Griggs, 15, ran away from home Monday, police said. She did not take her cell phone.

Griggs is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has long brown hair and a fresh piercing on the right side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, multicolor spandex shorts, and white Nike Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Julian Lee at 586-949-3426 or jlee@chesterfieldpolice.org