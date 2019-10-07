Chicken flautas recipe from Mesa Tacos and Tequilas

You'll notice a flurry of pink if you're around downtown Royal Oak in October.

The stores are going pink-themed and businesses have special discounts and features.

Brian Lane joined us on The Nine to tell us more about Pink Out Royal Oak, along with Jenna Derig from Mesa Tacos and Tequila to tell us more about their monthly deals. You can hear from them in the video player above and get her chicken flautas recipe below.

CHICKEN FLAUTA

2 x 12 inch flour tortilla

1 cup shredded chicken

1/4 cup shredded chihuahua cheese

1/8 cup sauteed peppers

1/8 cup sauteed onions

2tsp mixed seasoning

3tbsp tomato paste

3tbsp quesa fresca

1 cup fresh guacamole on the side

Preheat oven to 400° or turn on fryer to 400°

Mix all ingredients in a bowl

Take 1/2 of the mixture and place in a tortilla and roll it up ( leaving sides open)

Use a mixture of 2tsp flour and water to create a paste to keep roll closed

Place in oven for 25 mins or fryer for 5 mins. Slice and serve with your favorite condiments! We suggest a sprinkle of quesa fresca and a drizzle of crema. Serve the guacamole on the side