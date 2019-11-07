Child hit by car on 6 Mile in Redford

Police in Redford and emergency personnel are responding to a child who was hit by a car in Redford Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:30, police and emergency responders were called to the area of 6 Mile and Kinloch in Redford to the crash involving a car and a child.

There are injuries reported but the extent is not yet known.

Police said the driver who the child stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

According to witnesses, it was a boy around middle school age who was hit. Police would not comment on the gender or age of the child.

Police are still investigating and talking with the driver and the child.

A previous version of this story indicated the child was 6. That information has been corrected.