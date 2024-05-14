Childish Gambino coming to Detroit in August for 'New World Tour'

article

Donald Glover is returning to the music scene after taking years off from the craft with a new world tour unfolding this year.

Glover, who goes by Childish Gambino will embark upon his "New World Tour" in August. It will extend into February 2025 with plans to come to Detroit on the fifth stop of the tour.

Glover will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Aug. 17. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m.

He'll be joined by special guest Willow who will open Glover.

To purchase tickets, fans can head to 313presents.com, TheNewWorldTour.com, and Ticketmaster.com.